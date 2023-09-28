KWTX@4: Lorena Legacy Drill Team invited to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in NYC
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Lorena Legacy Drill Team is heading to New York City after receiving an invitation to participate in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Tune in to KWTX@4 today to see the Lorena ladies chat with Justin Earley and Lauren Westbrook about their upcoming trip and how the community can show their support.
If you would like to support the team, scan the QR code below.
