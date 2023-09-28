KWTX@4: Lorena Legacy Drill Team invited to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in NYC

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Lorena Legacy Drill Team is heading to New York City after receiving an invitation to participate in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

If you would like to support the team, scan the QR code below.

Lorena Legacy Drill Team (KWTX)

