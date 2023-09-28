Lampasas High School finishes 18th threat assessment after student’s recent arrest

LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) - A Lampasas high schooler was arrested on firearm related threats on Tuesday, Sept. 26, the 18th threat assessment the district has conducted since the beginning of the school year on Aug. 10.

Authorities who investigated the incident concluded there was no gun involved in the incident.

Lampasas ISD Superintendent, Chane Roscoe, said that if a threat from a student “has identified a person, identified how they are going to go about doing it, and a time in which they are going to do it,” then it is a valid reason to begin an investigation.

Roscoe further the district’s top priority is safety and that threats like these can “interrupt the learning environment.”

The Belton ISD also shares a similar investigative process when confronted with student threats.

Jennifer Bailey, with Belton ISD, said, “even if the student might be joking, we have to take it seriously.”

While students might joke about gun violence and other crimes, child specialist, Dr. Kristy Donaldson, said that most people are now “desensitized” to gun violence the more it occurs.

Donaldson said individuals who are around violence constantly “increases the likelihood” that they themselves will become violent.

However, proactive parents who sit down with their children to talk about the dangers of guns and violence can help make their kids feel safe and heard.

Donaldson shares that having a “real conversation with our kids about what they think is happening in society” is the key to teaching kids that gun violence is not the answer.

