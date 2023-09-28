Lampasas High School finishes 18th threat assessment

LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) -One Lampasas high schooler was arrested on fire-arm related threats on Tuesday, September 26th.

Authorities who investigated have concluded there was no gun involved in the incident.

This investigation is the 18th threat assessment that the district has conducted since the beginning of this school year, which started August 10th.

Lampasas superintendent, Chane Roscoe, says that if a threat from a student “has identified a person, it’s identified of how they are going to go about doing it, and it’s a time in which they are going to do it,” that it is a valid reason to begin an investigation.

Roscoe goes onto say that the district’s top priority is safety and that threats like these can “interrupt the learning environment.”

Other school districts also hold safety as its top priority, and Belton ISD shares a similar investigation process when confronted with student threats.

Jennifer Bailey with Belton ISD shares that “even if the student might be joking, we have to take it seriously.”

While students might joke about gun violence and other crimes, child specialist Dr. Kristy Donaldson says that most people are now “desensitized” to gun violence the more it occurs.

Donaldson shares how individuals who are around violence constantly “increases the likelihood” that they themselves will become violent.

However, proactive parents who sit down with their children to talk about the dangers of guns and violence can help make their kids feel safe and heard.

Donaldson shares that having a “real conversation with our kids about what they think is happening in society” is the key to teaching kids that gun violence is not the answer.

