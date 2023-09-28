Odds for near-normal highs and some rain coming up next week!

It’s almost October and yet we’re still staring down another about week of high temperatures staying stuck in the mid-90s at a time when our average high temperatures are in the mid-80s! Fortunately, fall weather may not be terribly far away and we have two days in a row with high temperatures in the 80s. Not only that, but those cooler high temperatures will NOT be caused by widespread clouds and rain. Until that front gets here, it’s same ol’ same ol’ with hot temperatures and dry conditions. Morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s will warm up into the mid-90s this afternoon. A few spots, especially east of I-35, could briefly reach the upper 90s and we’ll likely all see heat index values approach 100° late in the day. This forecast holds strong through at least next Tuesday, so keep those air conditioners hummin’ and remember to stay hydrated if you’re outside for long periods of time in the afternoon.

There’s a LOT of uncertainty regarding next week’s cold front and the front isn’t guaranteed to push through. The signs, however, are pointing to scattered showers and storms arriving Wednesday and Thursday ahead of what’ll likely be a Thursday afternoon/night frontal passage. Since uncertainty is high, we’re not able to pinpoint exactly when the storms may arrive or when the front pushes through, but we’re expecting late-day storms Wednesday into Wednesday night to push in from the north. Highs will still be in the low-to-mid 90s Wednesday so the atmosphere will be primed for stronger thunderstorms. The strongest storms likely will stay to our north, but we could see late-day and evening strong storms with primarily a hail risk. The front won’t push through until late Thursday night, so we could see another round of stronger storms Thursday afternoon too. The extra clouds and the previous day’s rain will likely drop highs into the upper 80s and low 90s. After the front clears the area, we’re expecting temperatures to dip into the mid-80s next weekend. Fingers crossed, y’all!

