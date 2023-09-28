Advertise
WATCH LIVE: Pflugerville Panthers vs. Chaparral Bobcats

By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHAPARRAL, Texas (KWTX) - Pflugerville Panthers versus Chaparral Bobcats will be streamed tonight during Thursday Night Presented by All American Chevrolet of Killeen.

The game will be available live on air on the Central Texas CW or in the livestream video player.

Pete Sousa and Dan Ingham provided play-by-play commentary, and Darby Brown was the sideline reporter.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

