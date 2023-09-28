The Relationship Clinic in McLennan County hosting therapy group for Black men

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The American Psychological Association says that just under 27 percent of Black men who experience feelings of anxiety or depression use mental health services.

The Relationship Clinic is looking to raise that number, right here in McLennan County.

Starting on October 10th, the relationship clinic will host a weekly group therapy session designed specifically for Black men, called “The Brothers.”

Gary Wardlaw, the therapist behind the operation, says that as one of the only Black mental health service providers in Waco, he feels a responsibility to provide these men with the space necessary to confide in each other.

“There’s power when you get to be in a room of men, and you can hear what the other person is saying,” said Wardlaw.

“You can empathize with what the other person is saying, you can even provide some type of support.”

His company has also started an internship program in Waco, with the goal of being able to provide those in need with the opportunity to have a therapist who can understand their life experiences.

No matter what they look like, and at an affordable rate.

“It’s a public health crisis,” said Wardlaw. “I often get calls for people wanting to get therapy, but they don’t have the necessary means to.”

Despite the magnitude of the problems at hand, Wardlaw believes that a solution is within reach.

“To me it’s preventable,” said Wardlaw. “We can prevent this by creating spaces as a community. I just want to take my expertise, my skill set, and provide it to a group of people who are often marginalized.”

If you’re looking to be a part of “The Brothers”, each session costs $35 and will occur weekly for eight weeks.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.