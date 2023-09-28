Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.28.23

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

Taqueria Mexicano Grill on 1704 Southwest HK Dodge Loop in Temple got a 91 on a Recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the hand sink by the window had no soap.

The business needed to replace the rusty metal racks in the reach-in cooler.

They were no longer cleanable.

There was also build up on surfaces inside the walk and cooler.

Popeye’s on 420 Valley Mills Drive in Waco got a 92 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the raw chicken wings and drumsticks were stored inside the walking cooler for too long.

The cooler was missing thermometers and apparently there was a problem with the sandwich reach-in cooler.

It wasn’t holding the correct temperature.

It needed to be repaired.

Kogibowl Sushi Bar on 2408 Clear Creek Road in Killeen got a 94 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the front cooler temperature display was 56°.

That’s a little warm.

The kimchi had to be removed and the unit was shut down.

Cinder blocks were being used to lift kitchen equipment.

That’s against regulations.

The business needed to tidy up and clean the soda spigots.

Now, who’s in the mood for a sandwich that will transport your tastebuds to New Orleans?

This week’s Clean Plate award goes to Westbank Po’boys inside Union Hall on Franklin Avenue in Waco.

You can get this French bread sandwich anyway you want it.

You like it with Cajun fried shrimp, crawfish, hot chicken, or would you try the Waceaux.

It has fried chicken submerged in a Dr Pepper glaze, traditionally dressed with bacon and American cheese.

Report Card” segments are gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

