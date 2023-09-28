Advertise
Temple police investigating theft of ATM at local 7-Eleven store

ATM Theft
ATM Theft(Courtesy Image)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are looking for suspects who fled in a red 2022 Chevrolet Silverado moments after they stole an ATM from the 7-Eleven convenience store in the 4100 block of S. 31st Street, Nohely Mackowiak, a spokeswoman with the City of Temple, confirmed to KWTX.

It happened at about 5:25 a.m. on Sept. 28.

Police said the pickup the suspects used to steal the ATM was found in the 1900 block of Stagecoach Drive. “Officers saw the ignition ‘punched,’ indicating the vehicle was likely stolen,” police said.

Officers also found commercial-grade cable tied to the rear of the truck, and tools and masks inside the vehicle.

A witness told officers they heard a loud noise and then saw the suspects moving the ATM out of the truck’s bed, to the ground, and into a Chevrolet Tahoe.

The Chevy Tahoe, which was also stolen, according to police, was located around 7 a.m. by Hewitt Police Department officers. The stolen ATM was found at a nearby park, police said. It’s unclear how much money was taken from the machine.

A similar ATM theft involving a stolen vehicle happened in Temple in late August. That cash machine was taken from the 7-Eleven on North 3rd Street near the Czech Heritage Museum.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

