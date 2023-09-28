Texas couple who tried selling baby jaguar charged in first case under Big Cat Public Safety Act

McALLEN, Texas (KWTX) - An Alamo, Texas couple was arrested after allegedly selling a margay cub and attempting to sell a jaguar cub in the first case charged under the Big Cat Public Safety Act that prohibits the sale of protected wildlife, federal prosecutors said.

Rafael Gutierrez-Galvan, 29, and his wife Deyanira Garza, 28, made their initial appearances in federal court in McAllen Sept. 27.

According to a criminal complaint, Gutierrez-Galvan had sold a margay cub Aug. 24 for $7,500 in a local Academy Sports and Outdoors parking lot.

On Sept. 26, Gutierrez-Galvan then attempted to sell a jaguar cub to the same individual, the document states.

The man who reportedly wanted purchase the jaguar allegedly instructed his wife to bring a case of cash from their residence to the location. While the woman was on the way to the transaction location, law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop and discovered the money.

Neither Gutierrez-Galvan or Garza possess a license to buy, sell, trade or transport exotic animals such as margays and jaguars, federal prosecutors said.

Authorities recovered both animals.

The Big Cat Act was enacted in December 2022 and prohibits the importation, transportation, sale and possession of prohibited wildlife species. A jaguar is a prohibited species.

Additionally, the Endangered Species Act prohibits the importation, exportation, sale and transportation of threatened and endangered species. Jaguars are listed as an endangered species.

If convicted, Gutierrez-Galvan and Garza face up to five years in federal prison and a possible $20,000 maximum fine.

