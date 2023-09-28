Warm days straight into October, but rain is coming

September ends the exact same way that October will start. Warm, dry, and breezy. This forecast holds strong through at least next Tuesday, so keep those air conditioners hummin’ and remember to stay hydrated if you’re outside for long periods of time in the afternoons. Mornings start in the upper 60s/low 70s, the sun comes up and quickly warms us up into the mid to upper 90s each day. Humidity hasn’t been terrible this week, but it will be on the rise over the weekend/next week as southeast winds return. Winds also haven’t been overly strong this week, but they will flip direction and increase to about 20-25mph starting tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected through the weekend and a majority of next week too. This is ahead of a dynamic upper level low that could kick a cold front our way next week as it starts to finally move eastward.

Seems our luck will be changing with our next cold front. We are seeing more consistent and increasing signs of cooler and wetter weather for the second week of October. That said, there’s still uncertainty regarding a cold front arriving by the end of next week, but overall the signs point to scattered showers and storms arriving as early as Wednesday and Thursday of next week. The Climate Prediction Center gives good odds for wetter than normal conditions for Central Texas from Oct. 5-11. After the front clears the area, we’re expecting temperatures to dip into the mid-80s next weekend. Fingers crossed, y’all! October is usually our second wettest month of the year, so expecting “wetter than normal” would a pretty decent rain chance.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.