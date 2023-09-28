Woman testified relative plied her with pot and alcohol, bought her ‘whatever she wanted’ during years of sexual abuse

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 32-year-old homeless woman who was molested by her grandfather testified Thursday that another relative, Thomas Webb, sexually abused her for years while buying her gifts, and later, renting her an apartment.

Webb, 64, a former civil engineer, is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of young children.

He is charged with sexually abusing a woman, a relative of Webb’s who is now 19, and the woman’s younger sister, now 15. The older woman reported the alleged abuse in 2017, and other relatives of Webb, two females and one male, reported during the investigation that Webb molested them, too.

The woman who testified Thursday said she has been homeless for a couple of months and told jurors that her life of abuse at the hands of her grandfather and Webb led her to seek solace in methamphetamine, which resulted in a felony drug conviction in 2021.

“I was using meth to numb it, to not feel any pain,” she said. “It was the only way I knew how to deal with all of it.”

The woman’s grandfather is serving nine life sentences and three, 20-year sentences after his conviction in 2011 on multiple sexual abuse charges.

The woman said Webb, a distant relative, first molested her in a lake during a family gathering when she was 12 or 13. The next time, Webb came into her room at a home on Willis Lane in Waco, which she shared with her younger brother. He showed her pornography on a tablet he had and then performed a sex act on her brother, who was in the top bunk.

She said she didn’t tell anyone, but added she knew Webb and her brother were aware that she saw the abuse.

“It had been happening to me for so long, not only by Tom Webb, but by my grandfather, that I kind of thought it was normal,” she said.

Later, she said, Webb rented motel rooms in other cities, where he molested her over a three- or four-year period, she said. She remembered one motel that had a heart-shaped hot tub and told the jury that Webb plied her with alcohol and marijuana before molesting her.

Webb moved to Hamilton and she went to live with him for about six months. She said he was supposed to have enrolled her in school there but he never did. She said he bought her clothes, phones, sex toys, “whatever I wanted.”

“We were poor and he offered me a better life, a better school district,” she said.

She said Webb eventually moved to San Antonio, but rented her an apartment in Bellmead, where he would return to McLennan County and continue to sexually abuse her. She was 14 or 15 at the time and going to school at La Vega High School, she said.

Webb is not on trial in the alleged sexual abuse of the woman or her brother. However, Visiting Judge Roy Sparkman allowed prosecutors Tara Avants and Liz Buice to offer her testimony, over the objections of Webb’s attorney, Sylvia Cavazos, in an effort to show a reported pattern of behavior and Webb’s character.

Also Thursday, the younger sister of the woman who testified Wednesday that Webb abused her testified that Webb did not touch her inappropriately, but pulled down his boxers on at least two occasions to expose himself to her and her sister at a home Webb shared with the older girl’s family in Axtell.

She said she saw Webb push her sister down on a bed and jump on top of her before her sister started screaming for him to get off her.

While the older sister testified Wednesday that Webb abused her, she did not tell jurors that Webb exposed himself to her and her sister. The older sister also testified that Webb touched her sister inappropriately.

Cavazos questioned the inconsistencies during cross-examination.

“Would someone by lying if they said he touched you, too?” Cavazos asked.

“Did someone say that?” the girl, now 15, said.

“Would they be lying?” Cavazos continued.

“I guess. He tried to touch me,” she said.

Prosecution testimony resumes Friday morning.

