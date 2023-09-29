Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

6 residents displaced after fire erupts in Killeen apartment complex

(Killeen Fire Department)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Fire Department put out a fire that broke out at an apartment complex on Thursday.

Just before 3:00 p.m., units responded to a general alarm fire at an apartment complex in the 900 block of West Adams Avenue.

When units arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from a second-floor apartment.

The fire affected four units on the second floor, leading to heavy water damage to the four units below. Flames also got into the attic space.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control in about an hour and 15 minutes.

The fire displaced six residents and those residents have since been assisted by Killeen’s Emergency Management division.

The fire department says the cause of the fire was accidental. Construction work was being done in one of the second-floor apartments where the fire originated.

Units remained on scene for about two hours to perform heavy overhaul operations.

No injuries were reported, according to the fire department.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety is currently at the scene of a double fatal crash along FM...
DPS identifies man, woman killed in head-on collision in Bell County
Get your CDL with a 95.7% chance of a job after graduating
Macayla Bartek and Lance Scott were in two separate cars when they collided head on in the...
‘A whirlwind of emotions’: Family members remember loved ones killed in head-on collision in Bell County
Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Inmate serving sentence for capital murder has died
Suspect arrested, charged in vehicle crash and shooting that left one dead
Suspect arrested, charged in vehicle crash and shooting that left one dead

Latest News

Child missing after wandering from home in Katy area, Sherrif says
KWTX News 10 at Six
UPDATE: Historic Waco Castle to remain with Magnolia, will not be sold
Lampasas High School has it's 18th threat assessment since the beginning of the academic year.
Lampasas High School finishes 18th threat assessment
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.28.23