6 residents displaced after fire erupts in Killeen apartment complex

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Fire Department put out a fire that broke out at an apartment complex on Thursday.

Just before 3:00 p.m., units responded to a general alarm fire at an apartment complex in the 900 block of West Adams Avenue.

When units arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from a second-floor apartment.

The fire affected four units on the second floor, leading to heavy water damage to the four units below. Flames also got into the attic space.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control in about an hour and 15 minutes.

The fire displaced six residents and those residents have since been assisted by Killeen’s Emergency Management division.

The fire department says the cause of the fire was accidental. Construction work was being done in one of the second-floor apartments where the fire originated.

Units remained on scene for about two hours to perform heavy overhaul operations.

No injuries were reported, according to the fire department.

