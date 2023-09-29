Advertise
Academy ISD superintendent announces retirement

By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, Texas (KWTX) - Academy ISD superintendent Billy Harlan announced his retirement Thursday.

Harlan’s retirement will go into effect on Dec. 31, 2023.

He has served as Academy ISD’s superintendent since 2019.

Previously Harlan worked as the chief administration officer at Corsicana ISD.

Last year, Harlan and Academy started a four-day school week.

The district also recently joined other districts in the state lawsuit against the commissioner of the TEA.

