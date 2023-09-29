Advertise
Austin police searching for man suspected of robbing same bank twice

(Austin PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department is searching for a man suspected of robbing the same bank twice.

The robberies took place at the A+ Federal Credit Union, located at 6420 East Highway 290, on June 21, 2023, and Sept. 28, 2023.

Police say the suspect walked up to the bank teller, demanded money and threatened to shoot the teller.

In both robberies the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

Police are unsure is the suspect had a getaway vehicle or if he had a weapon.

The suspect is described by police as a 16 to 22-year-old Black man. He is 5′4″ to 5′6″ tall with a thin build and long dreads that go past his nose.

In the June 21 robbery, the suspect was last seen wearing gray cargo pants that could also be sweatpants, very dark colored hoodie with a front pocket, solid red hat, purple and pink marbling designed facemask, white tennis shoes and a dark backpack.

In the Sept. 28 robbery, the suspect was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants, white University of Texas Longhorns visor, red shoes and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD’s Robbery Unit at 512-974-5092. Anyone can also submit an anonymous tip through Capital Area Crime Stoppers by austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

