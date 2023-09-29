Advertise
Bell County searching for third suspect in Temple murder, deemed armed and dangerous

Madden is described as being 5 feet 9 inches, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen operating a white GMC dully pickup with damage to the right-side tire skirt, a metal bumper on the front, a construction light on the roof with a generator and green dirt bike in the bed of the truck with a Texas license plate SHN9954.(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - One woman has been arrested while a man is wanted by authorities in connection to the murder of Cody Kinslow, 42, on Sept. 21 in Temple.

Sandy Gayle Carrese, 40, has been arrested and is currently in the Bell County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

Howard Lee Bailey, 47, and Sandy Gayle Carrese, 40, are currently being held on a $1 million bond(Bell County Jail)

Authorities are searching for Ryan Adam Madden who evaded the arrest warrant by police Sept. 28 and his whereabouts are unknown, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Office.

Madden is described as being 5 feet 9 inches, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen operating a white GMC dully pickup with damage to the right-side tire skirt, a metal bumper on the front, a construction light on the roof with a generator and green dirt bike in the bed of the truck with a Texas license plate SHN9954.

Authorities state Madden is believed to be in the Travis, Williamson, or Burnet Counties.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Madden, may contact the Bell County Sheriff’s Department by calling 254-933-5412 or Bell County Crimestoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477.) Callers may remain anonymous and receive a reward if the information leads to Ryan Adam Madden’s arrest.

Ryan Adam Madden should be considered dangerous, and the public should not approach but call the numbers above or local law enforcement.

