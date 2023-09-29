Body believed to be missing Katy child recovered from pond, Sheriff says

KATY, Texas (KWTX) - Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says his dive team has recovered a body in the search for 5-year-old Los Jones, who wandered away from his home in the Katy area Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the body was found under water in the pond and pronounced dead.

“Sad news. Our dive team has recovered the body, believed to be the missing 5-year-old male child,” Gonzales wrote in a Tweet, “Our condolences go out to the family.”

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and additional law enforcement began searching for the missing child after he was reported missing Thursday afternoon.

No additional information is available at this time.

