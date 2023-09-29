Child missing after wandering from home in Katy area, Sherrif says

KATY, Texas (KWTX) - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and additional law enforcement are searching for missing 5-year-old Los Jones that wandered away from his home Thursday.

Los Jones was last seen near his home in the 5900 block of Longhorn Run in Katy West Harris County.

According to KHOU the Harris County Sheriff told them a dive team was called in because children are “often drawn to water.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477.

