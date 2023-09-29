Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Child missing after wandering from home in Katy area, Sherrif says

(Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KATY, Texas (KWTX) - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and additional law enforcement are searching for missing 5-year-old Los Jones that wandered away from his home Thursday.

Los Jones was last seen near his home in the 5900 block of Longhorn Run in Katy West Harris County.

According to KHOU the Harris County Sheriff told them a dive team was called in because children are “often drawn to water.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety is currently at the scene of a double fatal crash along FM...
DPS identifies man, woman killed in head-on collision in Bell County
Get your CDL with a 95.7% chance of a job after graduating
Macayla Bartek and Lance Scott were in two separate cars when they collided head on in the...
‘A whirlwind of emotions’: Family members remember loved ones killed in head-on collision in Bell County
Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Inmate serving sentence for capital murder has died
Suspect arrested, charged in vehicle crash and shooting that left one dead
Suspect arrested, charged in vehicle crash and shooting that left one dead

Latest News

6 residents displaced after fire erupts in Killeen apartment complex
Lampasas High School has it's 18th threat assessment since the beginning of the academic year.
Lampasas High School finishes 18th threat assessment
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.28.23
A local group is organizing a group therapy session for Black men
The Relationship Clinic in McLennan County hosting therapy group for Black men