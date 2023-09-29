City of Killeen moves forward with Homeless and Mental Health Strategic Plan

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen is moving forward with their Homeless and Mental Health Strategic Plan with the construction of a transitional center to help those experiencing homelessness in the city.

The plan, originally presented by Dr. Robert Marbut Jr. in September 2022, includes funds dedicated for the construction of a multiplex with transitional housing and hiring a licensed master social worker.

Local agencies have helped with the plan, including faith-based groups, service industries, first responders and school districts.

In 2022, the City of Killeen partnered with the City of Temple and Bell County to develop the plan county-wide.

The total cost of the plan is $100,000 that is shared evenly between the Cities of Temple and Killeen.

The plan recommends the City of Temple to develop an Arbor of Hope East Campus, and the City of Killeen to develop an Arbor of Hope West Campus.

The campuses are intended to help people out of homelessness through providing trauma informed care services.

Temple is moving forward with the Arbor of Hope East campus.

“It is my hope that in the future, the city would be able to continue to coordinate our efforts with Temple and Bell County,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King said.

