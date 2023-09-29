Advertise
Classroom Champions: Crawford’s Beryn Hyland

By Chad Vautherine
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CRAWFORD, Texas (KWTX) -

Crawford High senior Beryn Hyland loves her hometown.

“I’m super proud of where I come from,” said Hyland. “It just makes me proud to be able to represent this town and represent this school well.”

Hyland is the captain of the Lady Pirate volleyball team, a position she was voted for by her teammates. Head coach Jeff Coker says she’s one of the hardest working kids he’s coached over his career.

“I just think the biggest thing for her is just been how hard she’s worked,” said Coker. “She wasn’t always the most talented one, but she’s just worked and worked and worked and gotten better and better and better every season

Hyland is the most vocal leader on her team as well. She’s ranked 10th in her senior class and she plans on one day going to law school. It’s a dream she’s had ever since watching one of her favorite childhood films.

“The movie Legally Blond,” said Hyland. “I saw Elle Woods be this lawyer and it just opened my eyes and I was just like, I want to be like this.”

She even said one day, she’d consider getting a pink suit, just like Elle Woods would.

“I definitely would get one, pink is my favorite color,” said Hyland. “You know maybe dye my hair a little blonder and I’m right there.”

