The countdown is on! T-minus 6 days from FALL weather!

If that headline above doesn’t make you jump for joy, well, I don’t know what else to say to get you excited about the forthcoming weather changes. With the exception of four rainy and stormy days in the middle of September, we’ve seen high temperatures of 90° or above since June 14th! We still do have a fair amount of heat left to go, but a true fall cold front will swing through the area mid-week next week and drop our high temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s for a few days WITH SUNSHINE! Highs today through Monday will stay exceptionally warm for this time of year, staying about 10° above average both in the morning and in the afternoon, as we warm into the mid-90s. We’re expecting morning low temperatures to stay in the upper 60s and low 70s too. There’s not really anything else more to say about the weather through Tuesday so we’re just going to jump right into the fun stuff; fall arrives late next week!

A strong cold front is set to move through the country mid-week next week. While the coldest air will likely stay well to our north since only the tail end of the front will move through, we’ll get enough colder air to potentially end extreme heat of 90°+ for the rest of the year. Temperatures still stay in the low 90s Tuesday and the front may be close enough to our area to bring us a stray late-day shower or storm, but the best shower and storm chances should stay well west of our area and we’ll keep only a 20% chance of rain in the forecast. The front pushes through the area Wednesday afternoon, Wednesday night, and into Thursday morning with the front clearing the area Thursday afternoon. Since highs stay in the low 90s Wednesday, we’ll have enough warmth (see: instability) for strong storms to form. The storms late Wednesday and Thursday could produce large hail, potentially half-dollar size or larger, and strong wind gusts as well. Tornadoes and flooding are unlikely, but we could see a quick inch to a inch and a half of rain fall! Once storms clear late Thursday, it’ll take some time for the clouds to clear and we’ll see partly cloudy skies through at least Friday, but the rain will end and we’ll see phenomenal weather conditions as highs dip into the upper 70s and low 80s with lows likely at least near 60° Friday through Sunday morning. We could potentially

