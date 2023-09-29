Advertise
Dogs help ease patient fears at Baylor Scott and White McLane Children’s Hospital

By Bradley Vaughn
Sep. 28, 2023
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear leashes.

Photojournalist Bradley Vaughn shows us how two facility dogs at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Hospital are easing fears and making a big difference for Central Texas patients.

Anyone interested in following the facility dogs on Instagram can find links here to Lorenzo and Gigi’s pages.

