Dogs help ease patient fears at Baylor Scott and White McLane Children’s Hospital
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear leashes.
Photojournalist Bradley Vaughn shows us how two facility dogs at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Hospital are easing fears and making a big difference for Central Texas patients.
Anyone interested in following the facility dogs on Instagram can find links here to Lorenzo and Gigi’s pages.
Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.