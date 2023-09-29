Good News Friday: September 29, 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We we want to wish Monica Ramirez a Happy Early 51st Birthday. Shout-out to your son Moises Perez Jr. for wanting to surprise you. Have a great birthday on Sunday!

We want to wish a Happy Birthday to Layne Shelander! Your son Matthew Tinney wants to say thank you for being an amazing mom and he loves you! Here’s to many more years! Skol! For our viewers who don’t know, that’s a Viking toast wishing good health.

Limestone County Assistant County Attorney, Beth Toben, has received the Lone Star Prosecutor Award. She was honored in front of nearly 1,000 prosecutors down in Round Rock. The award recognizes the hard work of an individual to bring justice in their community. Toben has been a prosecutor for 34 years and a mentor at Baylor University.

Waco ISD wants to congratulate its 28 students who were named Advanced Placement Scholars. Only about 10% of students nationwide earned this title. The students had to score an average of a “3″ across all their AP exams. These are high school students acing college level courses, it definitely requires handwork and lots of studying.

9 Temple High School band students will join the All-Region Jazz band. These students competed against 170 others to earn a spot on the coveted ensemble. The students had to demonstrate proficiency in numerous jazz styles and the ability to improvise. 5 of these students are hoping to join the All-State Jazz ensemble.

Temple Native Tejano Singer, Little Joe Hernandez will receive the nation’s highest honor in folk and traditional arts on September 29, 2023. The NEA National Heritage Foundation will recognize Little Joe and 8 other artists’ excellence, lifetime achievements and contributions to the U.S’ traditional arts and cultures.

