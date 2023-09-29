Advertise
Waco Restaurant Weekend resumes after a four year hiatus

By Nate Smith
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re a foodie, Waco may be the place to be this weekend as a familiar tradition resumes following a four year hiatus.

Over the next few days, more than 40 local restaurants will be either offering specials or hosting events, and it’s all a part of keep Waco Beautiful’s Waco Restaurant Weekend.

“We want to bring out the community to go around town, go around this weekend, and check-out some of these restaurants that we probably haven’t seen,” said Eric Linares, one of the event’s organizers

Whether you want to head out to Southern Roots Brewery to help them bring in the new month with October-Fest, or going to Yaki to try their new brisket box is more your speed, with so many places involved, there’s certainly no lack of options if you’re looking to take advantage of some of the deals.

“We just want to get the Waco population to go out and support them,” said Linares.

“There’s a lot of really awesome restaurants that have popped up over the years, there are a lot that are just staples of the community. This is really just an opportunity, across the board, to support everyone that we can.”

A portion of what you spend this weekend goes back to Keep Waco Beautiful, a non-profit dedicated to keeping Waco’s natural beauty intact.

“The money that we raise with this campaign goes back to Keep Waco beautiful,” said Linares. “So, this is essentially a fundraising campaign to give back to both the community as a whole in terms of the Waco environment, and the entrepreneurs and businesses like the restaurants.”

For a full list of this weekend’s events, visit the Waco Restaurant Weekend website, or search Waco Restaurant Week on social media.

