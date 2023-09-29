WATCH: Congressman Pete Sessions discusses impending government shutdown

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The deadline to finalize a federal budget, or pass a short term spending measure, is Oct. 1 and Texas Congressman Pete Sessions, who represents Central Texas in D.C., on Friday told KWTX a government shutdown is near after a failure to reach an agreement on a spending plan in Congress.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s last-ditch plan to keep the federal government temporarily open collapsed in dramatic fashion Friday as a faction of hard-right holdouts rejected the package, making a shutdown almost certain.

Sessions noted that while 21 Republicans opposed the bill, disagreement by members of both parties on core issues will delay passage of any measure to keep the government running.

“Clearly there is disagreement about how the President and the Democrats are running the country,” Sessions told KWTX. “There are lots of points of disagreement: the border, the military, certainly the high spending levels. It’s a very interesting fight that is evolving here, and I hope we come to some resolution.”

Sessions encourages military families and federal workers to remain calm as Congress hopes to reach an agreement before Oct. 8, the date many families will begin feeling the effects of a shutdown.

