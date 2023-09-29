Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

“We take it day by day”: McGregor family looks back on past year after shooting kills five

By Madison Herber
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Friday marks one year since a man shot and killed five people in a McGregor neighborhood, two of them were students at the high school.

And two of them were Natalie Aviles, a recent graduate from McGregor High, and her mother Lori Aviles.

Renee Flores, Lori’s sister-in-law and Natalie’s aunt, met with KWTX outside of her church because she says that her faith is what has pulled her through the trenches.

It has been a year of firsts, birthdays, holidays, memories, all missing roots to their family tree but she says through every low they have their faith and their community.

“We trust in the Lord, even when we don’t understand, we trust in the Lord,” Flores says.

As the sun set over Bethlehem Christian Church, Flores reflected on this last year without Lori and Natalie.

“A lot of changes have happened since they’ve been gone. It can just be all of a sudden and you start to think about something and you start to remember. We take it day by day, that’s all we can do,” she says.

Lori left behind two sons, and Natalie’s two brother. Flores says healing has been an uphill battle with them having lost their mother and sister, she says she know the pain has to be one hundred time worse for them.

But through the trials, she adds that their small town hasn’t missed the chance to remember Lori and Natalie and help their boys.

“McGregor is an awesome place. The community has done fundraisers, the sheriff’s office did something special for them for Christmas,” Flores says with a smile.

Flores says the support has helped them through tremendously, but she is still working to find comfort in living in a world without her loved ones.

“There’s a hole in our family, a hole in our church,” she says behind tears, “if it wasn’t for Jesus, I don’t know where we’d be.”

A memorial is being held Friday at the Bethlehem Christian Church. They are going to remember Natalie and Lori but the family also really just wants to take the opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to everyone who brought some light into their darkness over this past year.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety is currently at the scene of a double fatal crash along FM...
DPS identifies man, woman killed in head-on collision in Bell County
Get your CDL with a 95.7% chance of a job after graduating
Macayla Bartek and Lance Scott were in two separate cars when they collided head on in the...
‘A whirlwind of emotions’: Family members remember loved ones killed in head-on collision in Bell County
Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Inmate serving sentence for capital murder has died
Suspect arrested, charged in vehicle crash and shooting that left one dead
Suspect arrested, charged in vehicle crash and shooting that left one dead

Latest News

McGregor family remembers loved ones one year after being killed in shooting
Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, remains in the medical wing of the Jack Harwell Detention Center.
A Year Ago Today: Deadly shooting rampage devastates two McGregor families
Academy ISD superintendent announces retirement
Dogs help ease patient fears at Baylor Scott and White McLane Children’s Hospital