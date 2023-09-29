A Year Ago Today: Deadly shooting rampage devastates two McGregor families

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A year ago today, the calm of a tranquil fall morning in McGregor was shattered by the sound of multiple rounds of gunfire and the shocking revelation that five people had been killed.

Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, remains in the medical wing of the Jack Harwell Detention Center under bonds totaling $6.5 million for his alleged role in the shooting spree that left his wife, two stepchildren and two neighbors dead.

Jaimes-Hernandez was indicted on capital murder and aggravated assault charges in November, and McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said Thursday that his office has not determined if it will seek the death penalty against the native of Mexico.

“Because this case is pending, the law does not allow us to comment on it specifically,” Tetens said. “In all cases, however, we are committed to working with our law enforcement partners to gather and evaluate all available evidence, and to ensure that justice is done fairly and finally.”

While no trial date has been set, 19th State District Court officials have scheduled a hearing for Jan. 18, 2024, to discuss the status of the case.

Jaimes-Hernandez’s attorney, Clay Thomas, did not respond to phone messages from KWTX.

Law enforcement officials reported that Jaimes-Hernandez was paralyzed after he was shot by police officers during the Sept. 29, 2022, killing spree. However, sources said that while Jaimes-Hernandez still suffers from “limited mobility,” they said he doesn’t appear to be paralyzed.

Federal privacy laws governing inmate medical records preclude county officials from revealing his current condition.

Monica, her son Miguel, and her daughter, Natalie. (Courtesy Photos)

Jaimes-Hernandez is charged in the shooting deaths of Monica Aviles, 38, with whom he was living in the 900 block of South Monroe in McGregor, and Aviles’ children, Miguel Avila, 15, and Natalie Avila, 14.

He also is charged in a second capital murder indictment in the shooting deaths of Lori Aviles and her 20-year-old daughter, Natalie, who both lived next door.

McGregor residents have scheduled a memorial service to honor the victims at 6 p.m. Friday at Bethlehem Christian Church.

Lori and Natalie Aviles (Go Fund Me)

Jaimes-Hernandez also is charged with two counts of aggravated assault in the drive-by shooting of Jeronimo Olvera Jr. and the attempted shooting of Jeronimo Olvera Sr. at a home in the 800 block of Monroe.

According to an arrest affidavit, a McGregor officer saw Jaimes-Hernandez shoot twice out of the passenger window of the gray pickup he was driving into the Olvera home.

McGregor officers shot Jaimes-Hernandez and he was taken to the hospital. He was released from the hospital on Oct. 17, 2022, and taken to jail.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.