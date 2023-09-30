Affidavit: Waco man with history of domestic violence shot, killed mother of his child

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Gustavo Rojas, 26, a licensed handgun owner with a history of domestic violence, shot and killed the mother of his child the night of Sept. 29, a criminal complaint and arrest affidavit state.

Rojas is charged with murder in the killing of Maria Fernanda Guerrero and aggravated assault resulting in bodily injury in the shooting of Isai Fajardo, the document states.

Police officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Avondale Avenue at around 11:10 p.m. on Sept. 29. Upon arriving, they found Guerrero and Fajardo suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle parked near the residence’s backyard.

The female victim was in the passenger side of the vehicle when they were ambushed, police said. Investigators found 18 shell casings around the vehicle “indicating Rojas shot Guerrero and Fajardo and kept shooting until he was likely out of ammo,” police further wrote in the affidavit.

First responders began performing “life saving measures” and the two were taken to the hospital. Waco police say that shortly after, the woman died from her injuries. Fajardo was in critical condition and required surgery. He was expected to survive, police said at the time of the shooting.

Fajardo told detectives that Rojas was the father of Guerrero’s child. “Guerrero does have a prior relationship and a child with Gustavo (Rojas), and there is a history of domestic violence,” police wrote in the affidavit.

Detectives also spoke with a witness who said they saw Rojas pull up in a white Ford F-150, shoot the victims, then drive off, police wrote in the affidavit. “Rojas does have an association with a white 2001 Ford F-150 which is registered at his address,” police said.

“Evidence was recovered at Rojas’ residence which may link him to the shooting scene, he is a handgun license holder,” police wrote in the document.

Rojas is being held without bond at the McLennan County Jail.

