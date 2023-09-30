Crash in Temple leaves one dead, one in critical condition

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department says that they’re currently investigating a car crash that left one person dead, and another in critical condition.

They say that at around 6:15 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a car crash at the intersection of SH 317 and Little Mexico Rd..

The incident involved two vehicles and four people total.

Authorities say one of the cars involved was carrying three people, and that the two people who sustained serious injuries were in that car.

The other two people involved left with minor injuries.

This is a developing story.

