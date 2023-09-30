Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Crash in Temple leaves one dead, one in critical condition

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department says that they’re currently investigating a car crash that left one person dead, and another in critical condition.

They say that at around 6:15 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a car crash at the intersection of SH 317 and Little Mexico Rd..

The incident involved two vehicles and four people total.

Authorities say one of the cars involved was carrying three people, and that the two people who sustained serious injuries were in that car.

The other two people involved left with minor injuries.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety is currently at the scene of a double fatal crash along FM...
DPS identifies man, woman killed in head-on collision in Bell County
Macayla Bartek and Lance Scott were in two separate cars when they collided head on in the...
‘A whirlwind of emotions’: Family members remember loved ones killed in head-on collision in Bell County
Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Inmate serving sentence for capital murder has died
Get your CDL with a 95.7% chance of a job after graduating
Fatal crash leaves Waco motorcyclist dead
UPDATE: Police identify motorcyclist killed in Waco collision on Sept. 27

Latest News

Carmen Deleon arrested for aggravated assault, TPD
Temple Police Department investigates overnight aggravated assault
New cafe in East Waco opens with a special mission to support animal adoptions
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco PD arrests suspect for Friday night shooting, left one dead and one in critical condition
Golf tournament held in Waco to benefit Isaiah 117 House