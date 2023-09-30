Golf tournament held in Waco to benefit Isaiah 117 House

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A golf tournament was held in Waco Friday morning to benefit the work of the Isaiah 117 House in McLennan County.

The tournament was held at the cottonwood creek golf course.

Isaiah 117 House provides a home and care for children who are awaiting placement.

The group says their cause is to help change the way foster care begins.

Golf tournaments are put on by the group across the county for the same cause.

