New café in East Waco opens with a special mission to support local animal adoptions

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Street Dog Café is on the list of local restaurants to support this weekend for Keep Waco Beautiful’s Waco Restaurant Weekend. The café recently opened its doors to the community on Elm Ave. in East Waco, providing coffee as well as a mixture of sweet and savory treats while also aiming to boost support for pet adoption with the Humane Society of Central Texas.

“We’re going to have great coffee and espresso drinks and baked goods, but Waco is such a fun community,” owner of Street Dog Café, Danielle Young, said. “We just wanted to have a mission that complements the town. Our hope is that we can just increase awareness for dogs and helping getting them fostered and adopted.”

Young said the café is partnering with the Humane Society of Central Texas in a variety of ways, including posting the dog a of the week on Street Dog’s social media accounts.

“It is incredibly heartwarming to have partners in our community just as dedicated as we are to our mission of making sure that every houseless animal is able to find their forever home,” Brooke Farrell with the Humane Society said about the partnership.

Young is also the owner of Revival Eastside Eatery in East Waco on Elm Ave.

“This is our second business, and we really just have loved being in Waco, and we’ve loved being in East Waco,” she said. “It’s nice to just do something a little bit different and have a purpose behind what we do.”

In honor of Waco Restaurant Weekend, the new business will have some sweet specials.

“We’re giving away chocolate chip cookies with any coffee purchase,” she said. “We have all different fun cookies for people to try, have fun lunch specials every day, so we’re hoping people will just come in, give us a visit, and just support us in our partnership.”

Street Dog Cafe welcomes furry friends in the outdoor seating areas. Young said there is about 50 available seating options for people to bring their pets.

It is located at 406 Elm Ave. in Waco and open from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

