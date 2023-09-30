UIL looking into on-field incident involving Whitney player, game official

WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - The UIL on Saturday said it is looking into an on-field incident involving a Whitney High School football player and a sports official during the school’s game against Dallas Madison on Sept. 29.

Trey Haynes, the athlete involved, was ejected in the 3rd Quarter after he ran into a game official during a play.

In a video shared with KWTX, the game official’s hands appear to get tangled up with Haynes’ helmet. The official then pulls the helmet off the player’s head and throws a yellow flag as the player waves his hands in apparent disbelief.

“How is this allowed from a ref!!!!!!! And then you eject MY SON and you literally assaulted him!” the boy’s mother, Karla Haynes, wrote in a Tweet Friday night.

“The UIL is aware of an incident involving a sports official and a student athlete during the Whitney vs. Dallas Madison varsity football game last night (Friday, 9/29). This situation is of great concern to us and we are actively looking into the matter,” the state agency tweeted.

“We’ve sent the video into UIL. We sent it in to the TASO - the head of the officials - and we’re just waiting to hear what they say and we’ll go from there. We’re just trying to keep our kids focused. We want to continue our run,” said David Haynes, the Whitney High School head football coach and father of Trey Haynes.

The Whitney Wildcats are now 5-0 after their 56-28 win over the Madison Trojans of Dallas Friday night.

