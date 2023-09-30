Waco PD arrests suspect for Friday night shooting, left one dead and one in critical condition

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department says it has made an arrest in relation to shooting and killing a woman and injuring a man Friday evening.

Waco PD arrested Gustavo Rojas, 26, for the homicide of a 21-year-old woman and life-threatening injuries of a 21-year-old man.

Authorities say that around 11:10 p.m., officers were called to the 1900 block of Avondale Ave..

After arriving, they found both a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

Then, first responders began performing “life saving measures”, and the two were taken to the hospital.

Waco PD says that shortly after, the woman died from her injuries.

The male victim is in critical condition.

The police department says that the investigation is still in progress, and that they believe there is no danger to the public.

Waco PD says it will share the woman’s name at a later date.

This is a developing story.

