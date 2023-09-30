Waco PD looking for homicide suspect

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department says that they’re currently on the lookout for the suspect in a homicide that took place late Friday night.

Authorities say that around 11:10 p.m., officers were called to the 1900 block of Avondale Ave..

After arriving, they found both a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

Then, first responders began performing “life saving measures”, and the two were taken to the hospital.

Waco PD says that shortly after, the woman died from her injuries.

The male victim is in critical condition.

The police department says that the investigation is still in progress, and that they believe there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story.

