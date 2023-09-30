Warm and rain free through the weekend

We’ve been officially in the season of fall for a week now and our weather has not cooperated one bit. We started off the work week a little “cooler” courtesy of a cold front, but despite that front moving in, our temperatures have been at or above normal since September 17th, a long 13 days ago.. With the exception of a few rainy and cooler days in the middle of September, we’ve seen high temperatures of 90° or above since June 14th! And sadly this warmer than normal trend continues right through the weekend into the early parts of next week before some MAJOR changes head our way. Those changes involve another round of beneficial rain and a true taste of fall! I know we are so ready to kick this summer-like warmth right out of Central Texas, but we still have a few very warm days to get through. The mornings this weekend will start out muggy with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. We keep lots of sunshine with some clouds mixing, but those clouds will not bring us any rain unfortunately. Highs this weekend will be in the low to mid 90s. We’re also expecting breezy southeasterly winds over the weekend, but thankfully our humidity levels will remain in the comfortable range, so we’re not expecting crazy heat indices. Overall if you plan to be outdoors this weekend, it’s going to be nice, but it will NOT feel October-like at all. We’re expecting a weather pattern we would typically see in late June!

The start of next work week will be more of the same of what we have in store for the weekend. Monday will feature highs around the mid 90s. We may see temperatures drop down into the low 90s Tuesday with a stray chance for a late day shower or storm, but we’re mostly quiet for the first 2 days of the work week. By mid-week a strong cold front is set to move into Central Texas. We’re thinking the front pushes through the area Wednesday afternoon, Wednesday night, and into Thursday morning with the front clearing the area Thursday afternoon. Rain coverage will be increasing as the front works its way through our area. We are thinking the best chance for rain arrives Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Highs are forecast to be around 90° on Wednesday ahead of the front. We may have just enough heat in place that as the front moves in it could bring us a round of severe storms late Wednesday into Thursday. Our severe weather risk is going to be driven by the timing of the front - So that’s something we’re going to be watching very closely this weekend into early next week. Rain totals have gone up with the latest model data. We could possibly see 1 to 2 inches of rain in the next week. We’re still a while away from this cold front and things will still change, so make sure to check back for updates. Once the front clears Central Texas, we’re expecting much cooler temperatures to return. Highs look to drop into the low 80s on Thursday and stay like that through next weekend. Our mornings are going to be crisp and cool too with lows down into the upper 50s. You have to go back to May 2nd for the last time our morning temperatures fell below 60° - That 151 days ago! Forecast models are hinting at another push of northerly winds next weekend, which may help keep that taste of fall around into the following week. Just make it through the middle of next week and then we can really start to enjoy fall here in Central Texas.

