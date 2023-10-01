Central Bell County Fire and Rescue holds swap meet.

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) -Central Bell County Fire and Rescue had the first day of their swap meet to raise money for their department.

According to fire chief Donny Jordan, equipment and meals were available for purchase.

Firefighters prepped, cooked and served food to visitors, who could then purchase equipment that the department no longer needed.

According to Jordan, “multiple people that are not fire department related” came and purchased tools.

The funds will go back to the department to fix equipment and renovate their current firehouse.

Jordan says that with new paint and lights, the community will be able to identify them easier.

“Light fixtures and LEDs so we can have us be more visible to the public so we can show that we are here doing what we need to do for the community.”

The second and final day of the swap meet will be held on October 1st from 9 A.M to 3 P.M and Jordan encourages the community to come out and support.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.