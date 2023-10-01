City of Nolanville Fire Department officially launches

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Sunday Oct. 1 marks the beginning of the City of Nolanville’s official Fire Department after they parted ways with the Central Bell County Fire and Rescue.

The 10-year partnership between the City of Nolanville and Central Bell County has come to an end.

The City of Nolanville Fire Department launched Sunday with about 20 part-time firefighters and additional volunteer firefighters.

The city has hired a fire chief and is collecting supplies.

The department will operate out of City Hall for now, but they are looking for a new location.

