City of Waco holds ribbon cutting ceremony for pickleball court

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco Parks and Recreation Department held a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday to celebrate the opening of a new pickleball court park and improvements at Jaycee Park.

The pickleball court marks the first dedicated court for the parks and recreation department.

The 11-acre neighborhood park is next to Tennyson Middle School and Parkdale Elementary School.

The director of the department says the court will fill the demand as the pickleball craze continues.

Funding for the court was done through a $3,000 neighborhood grant awarded to the Parkdale Viking Hills Neighborhood Association.

