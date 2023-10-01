Fairfield Police Department, Freestone County Sheriff’s Office set to combine dispatch

FAIRFIELD, Texas (KWTX) - Starting Sunday, Oct. 1 Fairfield residents must call the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office if they need to contact the Fairfield Police Department.

This means the Fairfield Police Department dispatch is no longer available.

Freestone County Sheriff’s Office will be dispatching Fairfield officers.

Dispatchers with Fairfield police will be joining the Freestone Sheriff’s Office.

This is the beginning of the consolidated dispatch that will be in charge of communications for the county.

