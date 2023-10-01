Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Fairfield Police Department, Freestone County Sheriff’s Office set to combine dispatch

By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Texas (KWTX) - Starting Sunday, Oct. 1 Fairfield residents must call the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office if they need to contact the Fairfield Police Department.

This means the Fairfield Police Department dispatch is no longer available.

Freestone County Sheriff’s Office will be dispatching Fairfield officers.

Dispatchers with Fairfield police will be joining the Freestone Sheriff’s Office.

This is the beginning of the consolidated dispatch that will be in charge of communications for the county.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety is currently at the scene of a double fatal crash along FM...
DPS identifies man, woman killed in head-on collision in Bell County
A Whitney High School player was ejected during the game after an on-field incident involving a...
UIL looking into on-field incident involving Whitney player, game official
Macayla Bartek and Lance Scott were in two separate cars when they collided head on in the...
‘A whirlwind of emotions’: Family members remember loved ones killed in head-on collision in Bell County
Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Inmate serving sentence for capital murder has died
Get your CDL with a 95.7% chance of a job after graduating

Latest News

City of Nolanville Fire Department officially launches
City of Nolanville Fire Department officially launches
City of Nolanville Fire Department officially launches
Watch KWTX News 10 at 5:30P
Waco police looking for suspects in aggravated robbery at convenience store
Watch KWTX News 10 at 5:30P
Fairfield Police dispatch