Here comes a true taste of fall and a round of beneficial rain too

We’ve officially been in Fall for a week but we have not felt like it at all! September wrapped up on Saturday and we are in the top 10 list for warmest Septembers on record. We had an average high of 95.8°, which puts us in the #5 spot for hottest Septembers. The normal high for the month is 90.8°. Check out this stat - With the exception of a few rainy and cooler days in the middle of September, we’ve seen high temperatures of 90° or above since June 14th! Although we had the summer heat not wanting to leave over the month, it wasn’t all bad news in September. We ended the month with 3.34″ of rain, which is actually wetter than what we typically see on average. We average about 2.87″ of rain throughout the month of September. Sadly this warmer than normal trend continues for the first few days of October, but hang on because we have some MAJOR changes heading our way later in the work week that involve another round of beneficial rain and a true taste of fall! But until those changes arrive - Expect temperatures in the low to mid 90s to continue through Tuesday. As far as the rest of the weekend - We should see more high level clouds move in today thanks to some showers and storms out west. Those clouds may help keep our temperatures out of the mid 90s for most of Central Texas this afternoon. Highs look to be in the upper 80s and low 90s west of I-35 with low to mid 90s east. The morning is starting out comfortable in the upper 60s and low 70s. Enjoy the lower humidity today too! Overall the rest of the weekend is warm but quiet for us in Central Texas.

The start of next work week will just be more of the same of what we’ve seen over the weekend. Monday features highs around the mid 90s. We may see temperatures drop down into the low 90s Tuesday with a stray chance for a late day shower or storm, but we’re mostly quiet for the first 2 days of the work week. By mid-week a strong cold front is set to move into Central Texas. We’re thinking the front pushes through the area late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Rain coverage will be increasing as the front works its way through our area. We are thinking the best chance for rain arrives Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Highs are forecast to be around 90° on Wednesday ahead of the front. We may have just enough heat in place that as the front moves in it could bring us a round of severe storms late Wednesday into Thursday. Our severe weather risk is going to be driven by the timing of the front. We’re thinking that a few strong to severe storms could develop and produce large hail and gusty winds. Rain totals have gone up with the latest model data. We could possibly see 1 to 3 inches of rain in the next week. We’re still a while away from this cold front and things will still change, so make sure to check back for updates.

Once the front clears Central Texas, we’re expecting much cooler temperatures to return for the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Highs look to drop into the low 80s on Thursday and Friday. We may even see a few scattered showers behind the front on Friday, but overall rain chances are lower than what we’re expecting Wednesday/Thursday. Our mornings are going to be crisp and cool too with lows down into the upper 50s. You have to go back over 150 days to May 2nd for the last time our morning temperatures fell below 60°. Forecast models are hinting at another push of northerly winds arriving for next weekend, which may drop our highs into the upper 70s for next weekend. We just have to make it through the next few days before us in Central Texas can start to enjoy a nice cool down and a true taste of fall!

