Killeen Police Department hosts 3rd annual domestic violence awareness walk.

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -October is the beginning of domestic violence awareness month, and Killeen police department held their annual domestic violence awareness walk for the third time.

The first 150 people to finish were presented with a special medal, and everyone present received information that could help them or someone they know.

Kimberly Isett, who works as a crime victim liaison with Killeen police, shares that if you missed the walk, there are resources that Killeen police can help you with.

“We can still help them if they are not comfortable reporting, or if they are not ready.”

