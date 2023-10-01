Advertise
Killeen Police Department hosts 3rd annual domestic violence awareness walk.

Allies and survivors joined together in unity to begin their walk around the Lion Club Park in Killeen.
Allies and survivors joined together in unity to begin their walk around the Lion Club Park in Killeen.(Jessica Rajkumar)
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -October is the beginning of domestic violence awareness month, and Killeen police department held their annual domestic violence awareness walk for the third time.

The Killeen police department held its third annual domestic violence awareness walk

The first 150 people to finish were presented with a special medal, and everyone present received information that could help them or someone they know.

Kimberly Isett, who works as a crime victim liaison with Killeen police, shares that if you missed the walk, there are resources that Killeen police can help you with.

“We can still help them if they are not comfortable reporting, or if they are not ready.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

