Texans legend J.J. Watt becomes third person inducted into Texans Ring of Honor

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Houston Texans legend J.J. Watt became the second player and third person to be inducted into the teams Ring of Honor Sunday during halftime of the Steelers-Texans game at NRG Stadium.

J.J. Watt was inducted in front of one of his brothers T.J. Watt who plays for the Steelers.

J.J. Watt played 10 seasons in Houston and made a huge impact on and off the field.

The three-time defensive player of the year and Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient racked up 114.5 sacks and 448 solo tackles throughout his career.

After the devastation left from Hurricane Harvey, J.J. Watt created a fundraiser to help Houstonians recover from the tragic event.

He started by donating $100,000 of his own money with the goal of doubling that amount. By the end of the fundraiser, more than $14 million had been raised.

J.J. Watt joins another Texans legend Andre Johnson and former team owner Bob McNair in the teams Ring of Honor.

Johnson was the first person inducted in the Texans Ring of Honor on Nov. 19, 2017.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.