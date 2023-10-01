Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Texans legend J.J. Watt becomes third person inducted into Texans Ring of Honor

(WYMT)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Houston Texans legend J.J. Watt became the second player and third person to be inducted into the teams Ring of Honor Sunday during halftime of the Steelers-Texans game at NRG Stadium.

J.J. Watt was inducted in front of one of his brothers T.J. Watt who plays for the Steelers.

J.J. Watt played 10 seasons in Houston and made a huge impact on and off the field.

The three-time defensive player of the year and Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient racked up 114.5 sacks and 448 solo tackles throughout his career.

After the devastation left from Hurricane Harvey, J.J. Watt created a fundraiser to help Houstonians recover from the tragic event.

He started by donating $100,000 of his own money with the goal of doubling that amount. By the end of the fundraiser, more than $14 million had been raised.

J.J. Watt joins another Texans legend Andre Johnson and former team owner Bob McNair in the teams Ring of Honor.

Johnson was the first person inducted in the Texans Ring of Honor on Nov. 19, 2017.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety is currently at the scene of a double fatal crash along FM...
DPS identifies man, woman killed in head-on collision in Bell County
A Whitney High School player was ejected during the game after an on-field incident involving a...
UIL looking into on-field incident involving Whitney player, game official
Macayla Bartek and Lance Scott were in two separate cars when they collided head on in the...
‘A whirlwind of emotions’: Family members remember loved ones killed in head-on collision in Bell County
Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Inmate serving sentence for capital murder has died
Get your CDL with a 95.7% chance of a job after graduating

Latest News

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen (12) crosses the goal line in front of Central Florida...
Baylor completes largest comeback in school history over UCF
Xtra Point High School Football Show
KWTX@4: Odds are with Pete Sousa - NFL Week 4. - 9.29.23
KWTX@4: Odds are with Pete Sousa - NFL Week 4. - 9.29.23
Xtra Point High School Football Show: Week 6