Tim Wakefield, who revived his career and Red Sox trophy case with knuckleball, has died at 57

FILE - Former Boston Red Sox player Tim Wakefield looks on before the start of a baseball game...
FILE - Former Boston Red Sox player Tim Wakefield looks on before the start of a baseball game between the Red Sox and Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BOSTON (AP) — Tim Wakefield, the knuckleballing workhorse of the Red Sox pitching staff who bounced back after giving up a season-ending home run to the Yankees in the 2003 playoffs to help Boston win its curse-busting World Series title the following year, has died. He was 57.

The Red Sox announced his death in a statement Sunday. Wakefield had brain cancer, according to ex-teammate Curt Schilling, who outed the illness on a podcast last week — drawing an outpouring of support for Wakefield. The Red Sox confirmed an illness at the time but did not elaborate, saying Wakefield had requested privacy.

Drafted by the Pirates as a first baseman who set home run records in college, Wakefield converted to a pitcher after mastering the knuckleball in the minor leagues. Relying on the old-timey pitch that had largely fallen into disuse, he went on to win 200 major league games, including 186 with the Red Sox — behind only Cy Young and Roger Clemens in franchise history.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

