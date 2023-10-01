Waco police looking for suspects in aggravated robbery at convenience store

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two suspects allegedly involved in an aggravated robbery.

It happened at about 1:25 a.m. at a convenience store on Sept. 24 in the 2400 Block of Robinson Drive.

A man and a woman were trying to take multiple items without paying for them, and when confronted by an employee, one of the suspects fired a weapon while leaving the scene, police said.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

If you have any information that could help police identify the suspects, you can send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 254-753-HELP (4357). You can also CLICK HERE to submit a tip online.

If your tip leads to an arrest it could lead up to a $2,000 reward!

