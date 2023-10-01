Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco police looking for suspects in aggravated robbery at convenience store

Police are looking for the man and woman allegedly involved in an aggravated robbery at a Waco...
Police are looking for the man and woman allegedly involved in an aggravated robbery at a Waco convenience store.(KWTX GRAPHIC. DO NOT USE WITHOUT PERMISSION)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two suspects allegedly involved in an aggravated robbery.

It happened at about 1:25 a.m. at a convenience store on Sept. 24 in the 2400 Block of Robinson Drive.

A man and a woman were trying to take multiple items without paying for them, and when confronted by an employee, one of the suspects fired a weapon while leaving the scene, police said.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

If you have any information that could help police identify the suspects, you can send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 254-753-HELP (4357). You can also CLICK HERE to submit a tip online.

If your tip leads to an arrest it could lead up to a $2,000 reward!

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety is currently at the scene of a double fatal crash along FM...
DPS identifies man, woman killed in head-on collision in Bell County
A Whitney High School player was ejected during the game after an on-field incident involving a...
UIL looking into on-field incident involving Whitney player, game official
Macayla Bartek and Lance Scott were in two separate cars when they collided head on in the...
‘A whirlwind of emotions’: Family members remember loved ones killed in head-on collision in Bell County
Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Inmate serving sentence for capital murder has died
Get your CDL with a 95.7% chance of a job after graduating

Latest News

Killeen Police Department hosts 3rd annual domestic violence awareness walk.
Central Bell County Fire and Rescue holds swap meet.
KWTX News TTemple police announce two killed in fatal crash asen at 10 (Saturday) - clipped version
Allies and survivors joined together in unity to begin their walk around the Lion Club Park in...
Killeen Police Department hosts 3rd annual domestic violence awareness walk