Border Patrol agents arrest member of prison gang
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents captured four undocumented immigrants crossing into the country illegally.
One of the people taken in was Antonio Villanueva-Acuna who is a member of a prison gang.
He has previous arrest warrants for multiple felonies, which include possession of firearm, aggravated assault, DWI, and deportations.
He’s being processed and charged with re-entry into the United States.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.