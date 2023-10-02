Advertise
Border Patrol agents arrest member of prison gang

Border Patrol agents arrest member of prison gang(Border Patrol)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents captured four undocumented immigrants crossing into the country illegally.

One of the people taken in was Antonio Villanueva-Acuna who is a member of a prison gang.

He has previous arrest warrants for multiple felonies, which include possession of firearm, aggravated assault, DWI, and deportations.

He’s being processed and charged with re-entry into the United States.

