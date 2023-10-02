Advertise
Cinemark to release “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé”

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
PLANO, Texas (KWTX) - Cinemark has announced that “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” is coming to the big screen at all U.S. Cinemark theaters including Central Texas.

“Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” accentuates the journey of the Renaissance tour from its inception to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri.

The company made the annunciated Oct. 2 with preshows beginning Thursday, Nov. 30

“Music lovers have demonstrated how much they enjoy taking in captivating concerts in our shared, immersive auditoriums, and we are excited to give the BeyHive a perfect place to sing and dance along to Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncésurrounded by other enthusiasts,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark Chief Marketing and Content Officer. “Queen Bey is an artist known for her remarkable showmanship, which will come to life in a huge way on our larger-than-life screens - sure to have fans crazy in love.”

Tickets are on sale now, with additional show times to be added, starting at $22 on the Cinemark app and website.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

