Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

How to check your voting status in time for upcoming November election

You can check your voting status or find where you can register to vote in the links found here.
(WBTV File)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the November election fast approaching, it’s crucial to make sure your voice is heard.

Registering to vote is a straightforward process, and we’re here to guide you through it.

As long as you’re eligible, you can register to vote in your county of residence and participate in local, state, and federal elections.

The deadline for the November 7th election is next Tuesday, October 10th.

To check your voter registration status, you can visit the Texas Secretary of State’s ‘Am I registered?’ portal.

If you have any specific questions, you can reach out to your county voter registrar.

Webb County residents can follow this link for more information on how to register to vote.

Webb County Elections Office information:

Address: 1110 Washington St #103, Laredo, TX 78040

Phone: (956) 523-4050

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Whitney High School player was ejected during the game after an on-field incident involving a...
UIL: Official who pulled helmet off Whitney football player’s head ‘removed from officiating’ pending investigation
Macayla Bartek and Lance Scott were in two separate cars when they collided head on in the...
‘A whirlwind of emotions’: Family members remember loved ones killed in head-on collision in Bell County
Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Inmate serving sentence for capital murder has died
Gustavo Rojas
UPDATE: Waco police identify woman murdered Friday night
Fatal crash leaves Waco motorcyclist dead
UPDATE: Police identify motorcyclist killed in Waco collision on Sept. 27

Latest News

File Graphic
Texas DPS responding to fatal crash along I-35 North near Belton
National Night Out 2023
Central Texas National Night Out near you
Crash graphic
DPS responds to fatal crash on I-14 near Fort Cavazos main gate
Mayor Meek not seeking re-election
U.S. Capitol Photo: Matt Kieffer / CC BY-SA 2.0 License Link
Two Congressmen oppose high-speed rail grants, urge FAA to reject