How to check your voting status in time for upcoming November election

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the November election fast approaching, it’s crucial to make sure your voice is heard.

Registering to vote is a straightforward process, and we’re here to guide you through it.

As long as you’re eligible, you can register to vote in your county of residence and participate in local, state, and federal elections.

The deadline for the November 7th election is next Tuesday, October 10th.

To check your voter registration status, you can visit the Texas Secretary of State’s ‘Am I registered?’ portal.

If you have any specific questions, you can reach out to your county voter registrar.

Webb County residents can follow this link for more information on how to register to vote.

Webb County Elections Office information:

Address: 1110 Washington St #103, Laredo, TX 78040

Phone: (956) 523-4050

