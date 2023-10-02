It’s been 84 years...

Maybe it hasn’t been 84 years. That’s a bit of an exaggeration. However, we ARE expecting to see the coolest high since April 29th when it was 71° and the coldest low temperatures since May 2nd when it was 53°! We have two cold fronts pushing through later this week that’ll help to kick the heat to the curb and hopefully put a dent in the drought with at least an inch of rain likely coming. The rain and storm chances this week won’t arrive realistically until Wednesday, so we’re stuck with warm weather until then. Morning lows today aren’t starting out too warm as we kick off the day in the mid-to-upper 60s. Morning sunshine with partly cloudy afternoon skies will warm into the low-to-mid 90s late this afternoon. Tomorrow’s forecast is about the same as today’s with morning lows in the upper 60s warming into the low 90s under partly cloudy skies. We’ll have to keep an eye on maybe a late-day or early evening shower or storm west of I-35, but most of the day will be rain and storm free.

Things start to change on Wednesday as the first cold front approaches our area. Temperatures in the mid-70s in the morning (thanks to a boat-load of humidity returning) will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s with mostly cloudy skies potentially turning partly cloudy late in the day. Highs are expected to warm into the upper 80s and low 90s with a few scattered pop-up showers and storms expected especially near and east of I-35 during the afternoon. While it seems that most of the daytime hours Wednesday may only feature spotty rain, widespread rain may hold off until the evening and overnight hours depending on where the front is. Rain chances are high, near 60% late in the day and Wednesday night as the front starts to push in. Numerous to widespread showers and storms will plague the area Thursday and it could very well be a washout of a day with some hope for the rain to come to a close around sunset. Once the rain does come to a close, we’re likely done with rain except for maybe a stray shower or two Friday as cold front number two pushes through. When the rain comes to a close Friday afternoon, we’re expecting to see between about an inch and two inches of rain. A few stronger storms Wednesday and Thursday are possible, mainly for the chance of gusty winds and small hail, but we may escape severe storms this go around.

Here it is, y’all: Temperatures are expected to drop from near 90° Wednesday afternoon into the low 70s Thursday morning all due to the expectation of rain. The off-and-on rain with cloud coverage overhead should cap high temperatures in the upper 70s Thursday. It’ll for sure be cooler, but it’ll also feel a bit humid too. Cold front number 1 doesn’t really usher in colder air, but the second front will. Morning lows Friday in the mid-60s will warm into the upper 70s with morning clouds hopefully giving way to a bit of afternoon sunshine. Friday’s front should cause the clouds to clear and should push humidity away which will cause Saturday’s highs to dip into the mid-70s! We’ll stay in the mid-to-upper 70s Sunday with low 80s returning for the beginning of next week. As far as morning temperatures go, Friday’s front pushing the humidity away allows for cool morning temperatures. We’ll likely dip into the upper 50s Saturday morning and then drop into the low-to-mid 50s Sunday morning! We’ll warm up a bit next week, but morning lows shouldn’t get too far above the mid-60s.

