Terry Black’s B-B-Q coming to Waco next February

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Terry Black’s famous BBQ has begun construction for its newest location on S 8th street and Mary St.

The famous restaurant will have its staple menu, beer garden and parking lot.

According to co-owner and son of Terry Black, Mark Black, shares how “It’s a whole family affair and we are really excited about it.”

The restaurant smokes over 4,000 pounds of meat a day, but Black believes they produce “quality 7 days a week.”

The family will also be opening a new restaurant called Opal’s Oysters, which is named after Terry Black’s mother-in-law.

Opal’s oysters will feature seafood and cocktails that will have a “high-end dining experience.”

Overall, the project costed over $10 million but the family is certain their investment will be worth it.

The Black family hopes to open the new BBQ spot next February pending good weather and no delays to construction.

