Texas elderly couple nearly scammed out of $19,000

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - An elderly couple is nearly scammed out of $19,000 and authorities are alerting other residents to be cautious of similar scams that are circulating in the area.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, about a scam call to an elderly couple.

Deputies arrived at the address in the City of Laredo and spoke with the senior citizens about the situation.

The victims told authorities that they were promised by a caller that they would be getting a vehicle along with other compensations.

The couple stated that they had sent a $19,000 check in the mail to the scammers. Fortunately, sheriff’s deputies were able to intercept the transaction just in time.

The couple was able to recover their lost funds and it was voided by their bank.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.

Sheriff Cuellar said it is common for elderly citizens to fall victim to financial fraud.

If you suspect someone is a victim of elder abuse or financial exploitation, report it to 911.

