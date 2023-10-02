Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Texas elderly couple nearly scammed out of $19,000

File photo: Exploitation Awareness Month
File photo: Exploitation Awareness Month(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - An elderly couple is nearly scammed out of $19,000 and authorities are alerting other residents to be cautious of similar scams that are circulating in the area.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, about a scam call to an elderly couple.

Deputies arrived at the address in the City of Laredo and spoke with the senior citizens about the situation.

The victims told authorities that they were promised by a caller that they would be getting a vehicle along with other compensations.

The couple stated that they had sent a $19,000 check in the mail to the scammers. Fortunately, sheriff’s deputies were able to intercept the transaction just in time.

The couple was able to recover their lost funds and it was voided by their bank.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.

Sheriff Cuellar said it is common for elderly citizens to fall victim to financial fraud.

If you suspect someone is a victim of elder abuse or financial exploitation, report it to 911.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety is currently at the scene of a double fatal crash along FM...
DPS identifies man, woman killed in head-on collision in Bell County
A Whitney High School player was ejected during the game after an on-field incident involving a...
UIL looking into on-field incident involving Whitney player, game official
Macayla Bartek and Lance Scott were in two separate cars when they collided head on in the...
‘A whirlwind of emotions’: Family members remember loved ones killed in head-on collision in Bell County
Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Inmate serving sentence for capital murder has died
Fatal crash leaves Waco motorcyclist dead
UPDATE: Police identify motorcyclist killed in Waco collision on Sept. 27

Latest News

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during a rally featuring former President...
Attor­ney Gen­er­al Pax­ton sues yelp over dis­crim­i­na­tion against cri­sis preg­nan­cy centers
Beyoncé brought her Renaissance World Tour
Cinemark to release “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé”
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)
Vandals target over a dozen homes, businesses in Bryan’s Austin Colony community
Vandals target over a dozen homes, businesses in Bryan’s Austin Colony community
Vandals target over a dozen homes, businesses in Bryan’s Austin’s Colony community