Tracking a Nice Mid-Week Cold Front

Late summer heat is holding on to start this new workweek, but that won’t last for long thanks to a cold front set to move in Thursday. In advance of this storm system we will see breezy southeast winds push in very muggy air into Central Texas on Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will once again climb into the low-to-mid 90s, and with the increased humidity heat index values will climb into the mid-to-upper 90s. Most of Central Texas will remain rain-free Tuesday, but we will closely watching stronger storms across West Texas. Those storms should fall apart before making it into our area Tuesday evening/night.

Scattered rain chances return to the forecast throughout the afternoon Wednesday, but our best rain chances look to move in late Wednesday and into Thursday as our Fall cold front moves in. Thursday is looking pretty soggy, and as of now it looks like most of Central Texas should pick up over an inch or rain with this front. As the front gradually pushes south Thursday evening and into Friday morning rain chances will gradually decrease for our area. We should be rain-free Friday afternoon and into the weekend.

A secondary surge of cooler & drier air will push in on Friday. With that surge we will see north winds pick up to around 15-25 mph Friday. Those northerly winds will deliver some awesome Fall weather for the weekend! Highs over the weekend will stay in the low-to-mid 70s, and we will have some cool morning lows dipping down into the low 50s!!

